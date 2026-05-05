Trip Group Limited Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Antitrust Probe And 19% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

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and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On January 14, 2026, Bloomberg reported that the Company was the subject of an Antitrust Probe by the State Administration for Market Regulations of the People's Republic of China (the 'SAMR') based on allegations of“abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices.” The report further stated that,“[i]n September, the market regulator in Zhengzhou summoned for violations of rules against setting“unfair restrictions” on merchants' transactions and prices.” On this news, the price of ADSs fell $12.90 per ADS, or 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per ADS on January 14, 2026. The next day, it fell a further $1.48 per ADS, or 2.35%, to close at $61.30 on January 15, 2026.



The case is De Wilde v. Group Limited, et al., Case No. 26-cv-01420.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

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Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

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1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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