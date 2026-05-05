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Drone Strike from Iran Sparks Fire at UAE Oil Facility in Fujairah

Drone Strike from Iran Sparks Fire at UAE Oil Facility in Fujairah


2026-05-05 03:13:55
(MENAFN) A significant fire broke out at an oil installation in the Emirate of Fujairah on Monday after it was hit by a drone reportedly launched from Iran, according to authorities.

The incident is the first of its kind since a ceasefire between Iran and the United States came into force last month.

In a statement, the Fujairah Media Office said the blaze occurred at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a major energy hub located on the UAE’s eastern coast, after the site was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iran.

Emergency civil defense units were deployed immediately to the area and continue working to bring the fire under control and fully extinguish it, the statement added.

Local authorities also confirmed that three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries in the incident and were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

The event came shortly after the UAE Ministry of Defense reported that it had detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with air defenses intercepting most of them.

According to that earlier statement, three missiles were intercepted over UAE territorial waters, while the fourth landed in the sea without reaching land.

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