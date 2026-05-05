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Meta Brings Live Cricket Updates To AI Glasses So You Never Miss A Moment Of The Match

Meta Brings Live Cricket Updates To AI Glasses So You Never Miss A Moment Of The Match


2026-05-05 02:29:28
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 4th 2026: Cricket season just got an upgrade with Meta bringing Live Cricket Updates to Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses. With the new feature, cricket fans in India can now stay on top of every match without reaching for their phone.

Ask Meta AI to follow your favorite team's game and get AI-narrated score updates, wicket alerts, milestone highlights, and match results, right to your AI glasses in real time. Think of it as your personal commentator, minus the ad breaks.

Simply say "Hey Meta, follow..." and the name of your favorite team or an upcoming match to receive real-time updates. Whether you're in a meeting, at dinner, or on your commute, the new experience will help you follow the match live as the action unfolds on the field.

The feature is currently available in English for cricket matches in India.

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