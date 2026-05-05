War Update: 149 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, With Heaviest Fighting In Huliaipole And Pokrovsk Directions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an update as of 08:00 on May 5.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile and conducted 75 airstrikes, dropping 273 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,649 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,572 shelling attacks, including 33 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Russians carry out 843 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in one day, leaving three killed, 11 injured

Russian aviation struck areas near Velyka Pysarivka and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region, as well as Tsvitkove, Liubytske, Verkhnia Tersa, and Vozdvyzhivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces, and artillery hit three command posts, seven areas of troop concentration, one air defense system, and four Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, five clashes were recorded, with the enemy carrying out 80 shelling attacks, including five using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces launched four assaults near Prylipka, Starytsia, and Ambarnе.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Radkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by Russian forces to advance near Drobysheve, Lyman, Yampil, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk direction, three Russian attempts to advance were stopped near Kryva Luka, Zakytne, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near Malynivka, Nykyforivka, and Virolubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 24 assault actions near Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Rodynske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Muravka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian troops attacked seven times near Sichneve, Yehorivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, 29 Russian attacks were recorded near Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirske, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Yablukove, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne, Verkhnia Tersa, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance near Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks toward Antonivka.

As Ukrinform previously reported, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, to May 5, 2026, amount to approximately 1,336,120 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine