TWFG Insurance Acquires APIA Inc., Expanding Specialty MGA Capabilities And Supporting Long-Term Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG announced today that it has acquired APIA, Asset Protection Insurance Associates. This acquisition combines APIA's deep specialization in the MGA space, and its highly client‐centric operating model, with TWFG's expansive platform, resources, and growth infrastructure.

This strategic partnership creates meaningful opportunities to better serve clients, carrier partners, and stakeholders nationwide while accelerating innovation and scalability across the specialty insurance market.

By combining organizations, APIA will benefit from enhanced operational processes designed to improve efficiency and support growth at scale. Additionally, APIA will leverage TWFG's world‐class technology infrastructure, including advanced tools, data analytics, and digital solutions that further elevate the client experience and strengthen execution across the MGA lifecycle.

A core priority of the transaction is continuity. Shannon DeLaune, along with the entire APIA team, will remain in place, ensuring leadership stability and preserving the trusted relationships built with clients and partners over the past 25 years. This continuity underscores a shared commitment to excellence while positioning the combined organization for sustained success.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for APIA,” said Shannon DeLaune, President of APIA Inc.“By joining forces with TWFG, we gain the scale, technology, and resources needed to accelerate our growth while staying true to the values and relationships that have defined our success. We are especially proud that our entire team will continue forward with us as we expand our reach and capabilities throughout the country.”

“This acquisition directly supports TWFG's long‐term growth objectives by expanding our specialty MGA platform and adding seasoned, high‐performing talent to our organization,” said Gordy Bunch.“APIA brings deep market expertise, proven leadership, and strong partner relationships that align perfectly with our strategy to scale responsibly and profitably. Just as important, we are gaining an exceptional team whose experience and culture strengthen TWFG for years to come.”

The combined organization is well positioned to drive scalable growth within the MGA segment by expanding its partner network and adapting quickly to evolving market demands. Together, APIA and TWFG are committed to building platforms that support long‐term innovation, operational excellence, and durable value creation for clients, partners, and investors.

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading insurance distribution platform providing innovative and personalized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. Anchored by a scalable, technology-enabled platform, TWFG supports a sophisticated agent network of retail branch agencies, and MGA agents, that create sustainable growth and long-term value. For more information, please visit .

PR Contact:

Alex Bunch

TWFG, Inc. – CMO

E-mail: ...