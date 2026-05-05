MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai. UAE, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Crypto news around Pepeto is spreading across every market faster than any presale this cycle. Search volume keeps climbing across every country, Telegram channels add thousands daily, and the presale just crossed $9.813 million as wallets from every corner of crypto keep entering at record pace. When a project goes viral at this speed before a listing opens, every past cycle tells you what comes next. The Binance listing is apparently taking shape behind the scenes, the exchange runs, and the global attention building around Pepeto signals the kind of potential that does not appear often.

The Bitcoin price prediction just got a boost as Bitcoin reclaimed $80,000 for the first time since January, with spot ETFs pulling in $2.7 billion over three weeks per CoinDesk. The Bitcoin price prediction now stretches to $1 million on the longest timeline, and this article breaks down why large wallets choose Pepeto.

Crypto News: Pepeto Wallet Entries Grow While Bitcoin Price Prediction Holds Bullish After $80,000 Reclaim

The number of wallets entering Pepeto grows every day while Bitcoin works through its most important level in months. The bitcoin price sits at $80,000 after four consecutive weeks of positive ETF inflows per, and 75% of surveyed institutions view BTC as undervalued. Standard Chartered targets $150,000 for this year.

On the longest timeline, the Bitcoin price prediction maps a path to $1 million if Bitcoin continues absorbing global reserve demand. At $80,000 that gives 25% to $100,000, solid but not the kind of return that changes someone's position. Crypto news from every past cycle proves the same point: once BTC confirms direction, the largest gains form in early-stage projects with working products.

That is the gap that presales fill, and the speed at which capital is entering Pepeto during this crypto news cycle tells you where the early money already committed.

What Pepeto Built and Why the Biggest Wallets Are Acting on It Now

The products behind Pepeto are the reason capital moved before the listing even opened. PepetoSwap brings Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana under one roof where every order settles at zero fees, every token is accessible from a single screen, and an AI layer reviews each transaction for contract risks before it goes through, creating direct buying pressure on the PEPETO token with every single trade. The team is led by the Pepe ecosystem cofounder whose token crossed $7 billion, every contract passed a full SolidProof audit, and holders earn 175% APY through staking.

Pepeto stands apart because when addresses that normally hold only BTC and ETH enter a presale while Bitcoin sits at $80,000, that is serious capital building in the standout crypto news story of 2026. And what adds power is the combination of real exchange tools with community reach that on its own has created more millionaires in crypto than any other category. Rob, a warehouse manager covered by CoinTelegraph, put $8,000 into SHIB in 2021 and left his job after cashing out at $1.5 million, while SHIB had no working product, just community power backing it. Pepeto brings that force with three live products, which makes the question about how far beyond those numbers Pepeto will go.

Conclusion

Once the Bitcoin price prediction breaks $100,000 and the path toward $1 million opens, every altcoin in the market rides the wave that follows. That pattern held through every cycle, and for 2026 no project comes close to Pepeto: a presale still open, large wallets building bigger positions weekly, and a Binance listing expected. Every cycle in crypto has created millionaires, but what people forget is that for every person who made life-changing money, thousands saw the same entry at the same price and hesitated. They waited for one more confirmation, one more dip, one more week, and by the time they decided to act the window had closed. Pepeto is exactly that kind of moment right now, the kind where the entry is still open, the products are built, the community is growing faster than anything else, and the listing has not printed yet.

The Bitcoin price prediction points the market higher and crypto news confirms the conditions are set, and history shows that when Bitcoin doubles, the strongest presale entries do not just follow the move, they return 100x. Missing Pepeto at this stage could easily become the kind of regret that stays, the same feeling every person who knew about SHIB early and watched it take off without acting still carries today. Pepeto is positioned where SHIB was before its breakout, and the presale at $0.0000001868 will not wait.

FAQs

How high can the bitcoin price prediction go in 2026?

The bitcoin price prediction from Standard Chartered targets $150,000 for 2026 while Ark Invest maps a path to $1 million by 2030. BTC reclaimed $80,000 on May 4 after $2.7 billion in ETF inflows.

What is Pepeto and why is it going viral?

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based exchange combining zero-fee trading, a cross-chain bridge, and AI contract screening with a Binance listing expected. The presale raised $9.813 million at $0.0000001868 with 175% APY.



