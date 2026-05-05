B&H Worldwide Welcomes First Marketing Intern Under Project IMDD Initiative In Singapore

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, is pleased to announce the appointment of its first marketing intern to the Global Marketing Team in Singapore, under Project IMDD, an industry initiative led by the Singapore Aircargo Agents Association (SAAA) to develop the next generation of logistics professionals.

This milestone builds on B&H Worldwide's earlier participation in Project IMDD, following its involvement in the career fair held at Temasek Polytechnic. The programme is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by providing students with practical exposure and career development opportunities within the logistics and air cargo sector.

The appointed intern, Xavier Lee, is a final-year student from Nanyang Polytechnic, specialising in Supply Chain Management with a secondary focus in Marketing. During his internship, Xavier will be embedded within B&H Worldwide's Global Marketing Team, gaining hands-on experience in B2B marketing, content creation, and campaign execution within the highly specialised aerospace logistics industry.

Kevin Goh, Content Marketing Manager, B&H Worldwide, said:

“We are delighted to welcome our first marketing intern from Nanyang Polytechnic to our Global Marketing Team. Aerospace logistics is a highly specialised and fast-moving sector, and we believe the most effective way to develop future talent is through meaningful, hands-on experience. This internship reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of professionals by providing practical exposure to B2B marketing within a complex, global industry.”

Xavier Lee, Final Year Student, Nanyang Polytechnic, added:

“While my primary specialisation is in Supply Chain Management, with Marketing as a secondary focus, I am grateful for the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the Marketing Team at B&H Worldwide. This role allows me to broaden my understanding of the aerospace logistics industry while applying my academic knowledge in a real-world business environment.”

Through initiatives such as Project IMDD, B&H Worldwide continues to play an active role in supporting Singapore's logistics ecosystem by fostering talent development and contributing to the long-term sustainability of the aerospace and air cargo industry.