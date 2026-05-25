CBSE Class 12 Student Trolled, Called 'Pakistani' After Alleging Physics Answer Sheet Mismatch: 'Not My Handwriting'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the clamour against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over blurry answer sheets, payment glitches and other issues fails to abate, Supreme Court advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has extended legal support to Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava, who has alleged discrepancies in his Physics answer sheet.

In a post on X, Jindal stated that he had spoken to Vedant's brother and described the family's concerns as "genuine". He claimed the family was facing severe distress due to several social media posts allegedly labelling Vedant as“Pakistani” and targeting him personally.

According to Jindal, the family is already suffering because of what he described as the“incompetence and fault” of CBSE. He further said that the family is currently in touch with the Board regarding the issue and may pursue legal action if the matter is not resolved.

“I discussed everything in detail with his brother and assured him of my full support. I will not charge any professional fee for any legal action in this matter,” Jindal said in his post.

'Appalled by seeing how people are calling us Pakistani'

Ever since Vedant posted his concerns on social media, he has become the subject of brutal trolling, with several people calling him anti-nationa while others questioned the sudden emergence of his X account.

Responding to the backlash, the student's brother, Siddhant Srivastava, shared a post defending him and explaining why the account was created.

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“I am the brother of Vedant, and I am appalled by seeing how people are calling us Pakistani,” he wrote.

He further explained that Vedant did not previously have a Twitter/X account because he had been focused on his studies during the board examination period.

“Yes, Vedant did not have Twitter because he was busy studying instead of tweeting,” the post said.

What is the controversy?

Vedant has alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE under his roll number during the photocopy access process“does not belong” to him. The student claimed that the handwriting, answers and overall presentation in the uploaded copy were completely different from his own writing style, raising questions over whether his actual answer sheet had been evaluated.

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In a series of posts on X, Vedant said his family and teachers noticed discrepancies after comparing the uploaded Physics answer sheet with his English and Computer Science papers.

“The Physics answer sheet sent by CBSE is not my answer sheet at all. I know this is not my handwriting and it did not have the questions I attempted,” he wrote.

“Not just me - my family, teachers, and everyone who knows my writing immediately noticed the difference.”

The student further claimed that the English and Computer Science answer sheets“clearly match each other”, while the Physics paper appeared to belong to“another student entirely”.

“The handwriting style, letter formation, spacing, slant, sentence flow - everything is different. This is not a minor variation. It is completely different writing,” he wrote.

Vedant alleged that the discrepancy had affected his overall marks and eligibility criteria.

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“I am awarded 50% marks for the answers written by some other student. Where is my real answer sheet? Where are my real marks? Because of that, I am not getting 75% in PCM aggregate,” he said.

Student questions transparency of OSM system

The student also linked the issue to broader concerns being raised by Class XII students regarding the digital evaluation process.

“CBSE said OSM would improve transparency and fairness. But if answer sheets themselves are getting mismatched, then how are students supposed to trust this process?” he wrote.

He urged the board to verify his“original physical answer sheet”, audit the scanning and tagging process, and investigate whether answer sheets had been exchanged during digitisation.

Vedant also said in a later post that ABP News had informed him that CBSE would take“necessary actions” regarding the matter.