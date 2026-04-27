Turkmenistan, UN Discuss Cooperation In Transport, Energy, Environment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the United Nations have discussed cooperation in transport, energy and environmental protection, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Vepa Hajiyev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres following the presentation of his credentials.

The sides also reviewed issues of strengthening peace and security, as well as advancing preventive diplomacy and mediation tools.

António Guterres highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality as a key factor of regional stability at the crossroads of global geopolitical and geo-economic interests, and stressed the role of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia based in Ashgabat.

The UN expressed appreciation for Turkmenistan's contribution to Afghanistan's socio-economic recovery and its integration into major regional transport and energy projects.

Guterres also recalled the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in August 2025, noting the significance of the adopted Avaza Programme of Action for the coming decade.

The United Nations in Turkmenistan serves as a development partner, endorsing national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025/2026-2030). The Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, collaborates with the government on health, education, economic, and social reforms. Key focuses include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth, and quality services. Major UN agencies involved are UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and UNODC.

Additionally, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security. Key projects encompass legal aid strengthening, violence protection for women and children, trade improvement, water resource management, and pandemic preparedness, supported by significant government financial contributions.