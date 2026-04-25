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UK to Limit Teen Social Media Use
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is set to experiment with new measures aimed at limiting teenagers’ use of social media, including app bans, overnight curfews, and daily time caps, as part of a broader effort to evaluate their impact on young people’s well-being, according to reports.
A government-backed pilot program will involve around 300 teenagers, divided into different groups with varying levels of restriction. Some participants will have social media access completely disabled, others will face nighttime usage blocks or a limit of one hour per day, while a control group will continue using platforms without any changes. The goal is to analyze how these different conditions affect daily routines and behavior.
The initiative comes amid growing public engagement, with nearly 30,000 parents and children already contributing to an ongoing consultation on children’s digital well-being. Authorities have encouraged further participation ahead of a May 26, 2026 deadline.
The trial is also taking place alongside broader discussions about whether the country should adopt stricter policies similar to those in Australia, where access to certain social media platforms for users under 16 is being considered or restricted.
UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the initiative is designed to rely on practical evidence rather than assumptions. “Testing different options in the real world,” she said, adding: “These pilots will give us the evidence we need to take the next steps, informed by the experiences of families themselves.”
As part of the study, both teenagers and their parents will be interviewed at the beginning and end of the trial period. Researchers will examine potential effects on sleep patterns, academic performance, and family dynamics.
Participants will also provide feedback on the feasibility of implementing such restrictions, including the ease of setting up parental controls and whether teens attempt to circumvent them.
The collected data will be reviewed by government officials alongside academic experts and combined with input from the broader public consultation to help inform future policy decisions.
A government-backed pilot program will involve around 300 teenagers, divided into different groups with varying levels of restriction. Some participants will have social media access completely disabled, others will face nighttime usage blocks or a limit of one hour per day, while a control group will continue using platforms without any changes. The goal is to analyze how these different conditions affect daily routines and behavior.
The initiative comes amid growing public engagement, with nearly 30,000 parents and children already contributing to an ongoing consultation on children’s digital well-being. Authorities have encouraged further participation ahead of a May 26, 2026 deadline.
The trial is also taking place alongside broader discussions about whether the country should adopt stricter policies similar to those in Australia, where access to certain social media platforms for users under 16 is being considered or restricted.
UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the initiative is designed to rely on practical evidence rather than assumptions. “Testing different options in the real world,” she said, adding: “These pilots will give us the evidence we need to take the next steps, informed by the experiences of families themselves.”
As part of the study, both teenagers and their parents will be interviewed at the beginning and end of the trial period. Researchers will examine potential effects on sleep patterns, academic performance, and family dynamics.
Participants will also provide feedback on the feasibility of implementing such restrictions, including the ease of setting up parental controls and whether teens attempt to circumvent them.
The collected data will be reviewed by government officials alongside academic experts and combined with input from the broader public consultation to help inform future policy decisions.
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