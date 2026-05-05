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Indonesia, Japan Deepen Defense Ties with New Cooperation Deal
(MENAFN) Indonesia and Japan have signed a new Defense Cooperation Arrangement, marking a step forward in their expanding security partnership, according to an official statement released Monday.
The agreement was concluded in Jakarta during talks between Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro.
According to reports, both sides welcomed what they described as steady progress in defense cooperation under their broader comprehensive strategic partnership. This includes increased exchanges between personnel, educational programs, capacity-building initiatives, and joint military exercises.
The newly signed arrangement is intended to deepen bilateral defense collaboration and contribute to regional stability and peace, as stated in the joint announcement.
It also outlines expanded cooperation in areas such as maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations, and collaboration on defense equipment and technology development.
Reports also noted that Japan recently took steps to ease certain defense equipment export regulations, reflecting a broader policy shift.
In addition, both countries discussed the creation of an “Integrated Defense Dialogue Mechanism,” aimed at strengthening coordination and further institutionalizing their defense partnership in a more structured and comprehensive way.
The agreement was concluded in Jakarta during talks between Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro.
According to reports, both sides welcomed what they described as steady progress in defense cooperation under their broader comprehensive strategic partnership. This includes increased exchanges between personnel, educational programs, capacity-building initiatives, and joint military exercises.
The newly signed arrangement is intended to deepen bilateral defense collaboration and contribute to regional stability and peace, as stated in the joint announcement.
It also outlines expanded cooperation in areas such as maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations, and collaboration on defense equipment and technology development.
Reports also noted that Japan recently took steps to ease certain defense equipment export regulations, reflecting a broader policy shift.
In addition, both countries discussed the creation of an “Integrated Defense Dialogue Mechanism,” aimed at strengthening coordination and further institutionalizing their defense partnership in a more structured and comprehensive way.
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