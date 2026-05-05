Musk Appeals To Court To Overturn EU's €120M Fine
The document revealed that Musk seeks annulment of the Commission's decision, along with financial compensation for the cost of legal proceedings. The document was filed on February 16, but was published today due to the EU's procedures on publicly disclosing court documentation.
The fine was issued against Musk's X, formerly Twitter, for breaching obligations under the EU's Digital Services Act, namely, lack of transparency and "deceptive design" of the blue checkmark.
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