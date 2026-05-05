Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Giorgia Meloni Voices Confidence In Expanding Italyazerbaijan Relations

Giorgia Meloni Voices Confidence In Expanding Italyazerbaijan Relations


2026-05-05 01:42:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"I am confident that the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will develop even further from now on and rise to even higher levels," President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing her deep gratitude for the very extensive discussions held, Meloni emphasized: "We have reaffirmed once again that we must expand our cooperation even further."

MENAFN05052026000195011045ID1111067973



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search