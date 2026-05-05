Giorgia Meloni Voices Confidence In Expanding Italyazerbaijan Relations
"I am confident that the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will develop even further from now on and rise to even higher levels," President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Expressing her deep gratitude for the very extensive discussions held, Meloni emphasized: "We have reaffirmed once again that we must expand our cooperation even further."
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