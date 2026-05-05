5 Booking Mistakes WWE Made On RAW Before Backlash That Frustrated Fans

RAW before Backlash featured questionable decisions. From champions being pinned to sidelining fan favorites, here are five mistakes WWE made that weakened storylines and left fans scratching their heads.

Ethan Page and Rusev defeated Je'Von Evans and Intercontinental Champion Penta in tag action. Instead of protecting the champion, Page pinned Penta directly. While it sets up a title match, WWE could have booked a #1 Contender's bout or a triple threat without diminishing the champion's aura.

Despite being one of the most popular stars, LA Knight was absent from RAW in Omaha. His only recent involvement was a backstage segment with The Usos. With multiple releases thinning the roster, WWE should have found a meaningful role for Knight rather than sidelining him completely.

Joe Hendry sang about Logan Paul being fired just days after WWE released over 20 stars. Repeating the tune before his match with Austin Theory felt short‐sighted. Logan Paul's promo about being“unfireable” and mentioning TKO only highlighted how insensitive the segment was given the timing of the cuts.

Sol Ruca received a full in‐ring segment on RAW, while other promoted stars like Ethan Page and Joe Hendry were given far less. Ruca's push, including Becky Lynch interrupting her spotlight, reinforced perceptions of favoritism. WWE should balance opportunities more evenly instead of fast‐tracking select performers at the expense of others.

Roman Reigns appeared at the start of RAW rather than his usual closing slot. Adam Pearce stopped him before Jacob Fatu arrived, leaving the segment feeling flat. While contract signings make sense to close the show, WWE's reliance on Bloodline‐centric openings and closings limits variety and prevents other feuds from shining.