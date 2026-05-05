Western Union Deploys USDPT On Solana, Expands Stablecoin Payments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Western Union has taken a formal step into blockchain-enabled payments by launching USDPT, a US dollar-denominated stablecoin, on the Solana network. The pilot rollout targets Bolivia and the Philippines, with the company aiming to extend USDPT to more than 40 countries in 2026. The stablecoin is issued by Anchorage Digital, described as the first federally regulated crypto bank in the United States, and Fireblocks is providing the wallet and settlement rails that underpin the on-chain payments component. Western Union also intends to list USDPT on licensed crypto exchanges, integrating them with its broader payments and liquidity infrastructure.

Industry observers view the move as a notable milestone in regulated digital assets entering core remittance rails, particularly as the GENIUS Act fosters a more accommodating regulatory landscape for stablecoins. Other remittance firms have begun dabbling in stablecoins, including MoneyGram's USDC rollout in Colombia and Zelle's announced plans for stablecoin-powered cross-border transfers.

Western Union launches USDPT on the Solana blockchain, with initial availability in Bolivia and the Philippines and a plan to expand to more than 40 countries in 2026. USDPT is issued by Anchorage Digital, the first federally regulated crypto bank in the United States, while Fireblocks provides the wallet and settlement infrastructure. The company intends to list USDPT on licensed crypto exchanges and connect them to Western Union's payments and liquidity network, signaling a move toward regulated digital-asset rails for cross-border payments. The deployment arrives amid a broader shift toward stablecoins in remittances, bolstered by regulatory developments and activity from other players in the space.

Key takeawaysA regulated stablecoin enters mainstream remittance rails

USDPT's issuance by Anchorage Digital anchors the stablecoin within a regulated framework, with Fireblocks handling the critical wallet and settlement infrastructure that enables on-chain settlement for cross-border payments. Western Union said the initiative marks a broader evolution in how global payments are built, integrating stablecoins into regulated, enterprise-grade infrastructure. The rollout on Solana emphasizes the balance between transaction speed, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance that Western Union seeks for scale.

Western Union indicated that USDPT would be deployed first in Bolivia and the Philippines, a choice that aligns with its strategy to serve large, underserved corridors where traditional rails can be expensive or slow. The company notes these markets collectively reach about 130 million people, illustrating the potential reach of a regulated digital asset-enabled remittance channel. The move also positions USDPT as a test case for how licensed exchanges and traditional payments networks can interoperate in a hybrid payments ecosystem.

For context, Western Union has publicly framed this launch as part of a broader shift toward regulated digital assets as core infrastructure. The initiative follows supportive signals from the regulatory environment, including discussions around the GENIUS Act, which aims to advance stablecoins within a more workable regulatory framework. The broader industry trend includes MoneyGram's rollout of USDC services in Colombia and Zelle's announced plans for stablecoin-powered cross-border transfers, signaling growing acceptance of tokenized rails in mainstream remittances.

Targeted corridors reshape LATAM and APAC remittances

The initial rollout in Bolivia and the Philippines centers on two very different, high-potential remittance corridors. Bolivia represents South America's Andean region where crypto rails could simplify informal flows, while the Philippines is a major recipient market with significant outbound remittance activity to relatives abroad. By launching in these markets, Western Union is testing how a regulated USD-backed stablecoin can complement or replace parts of the traditional FX and payment chain for cross-border transfers.

Industry voices highlight the potential for underserved routes in the Americas to benefit from crypto-enabled rails. Claudia Wang, formerly the head of marketing at Bybit, has argued that money transmitters could unlock numerous remittance corridors that remain largely untouched by crypto rails, particularly within LATAM. She pointed to US–Central America corridors and intra-Latin American routes, such as Argentina-to-Bolivia, as examples where a regulated stablecoin layer could lower costs and increase transparency for both senders and recipients.

Western Union serves a vast global network, facilitating transfers for more than 150 million customers across more than 190 countries. USDPT's deployment could create a blueprint for how legacy remittance networks integrate tokenized assets without sacrificing regulatory and consumer protections, potentially accelerating adoption among financial institutions that want an auditable, on-chain settlement layer for cross-border payments.

Regulation, competition, and the push for compliant rails

The momentum behind USDPT sits within a broader regulatory and market context. The GENIUS Act, which has been cited as a catalyst for stablecoin clarity, creates a path for regulated digital assets to play a more central role in payments infrastructure. In parallel, traditional payment networks are experimenting with stablecoins-MoneyGram's expansion into USDC in Colombia and Zelle's cross-border plans illustrate the competitive impulse among incumbents to harness tokenized money while staying within regulated rails.

On the market scale, stablecoins have grown into a sizable segment of the crypto economy. CoinGecko data shows the stablecoin market cap at roughly $317.3 billion, underscoring the size of the asset class that Western Union and its partners are seeking to leverage. Meanwhile, analysts and policymakers have noted that stablecoin supply could rise sharply in the coming years, with some estimates from governmental and financial institutions projecting trillion-dollar potential by 2030, depending on regulatory alignment and adoption dynamics. The USDPT project therefore sits at the intersection of regulatory clarity, institutional adoption, and the digital-asset payments modernization trend.

Anchorage Digital's role as the issuer and Fireblocks' role as the settlement backbone are critical to the project's credibility and reliability. Anchorage's status as a federally regulated institution provides a level of oversight that is often cited as a prerequisite for enterprise adoption, while Fireblocks' custody and settlement infrastructure is designed to meet the stringent risk controls required by large-scale payments networks. Western Union's stated plan to bring USDPT to licensed exchanges reinforces the interoperability goal: a stablecoin that can move seamlessly across on-chain and off-chain rails within a compliant framework.

What makes the USDPT rollout particularly telling is not just the technology, but the intention to connect on-chain activity with traditional financial rails. If successful, Western Union could demonstrate a replicable model for other regulated payment operators seeking to balance the speed and efficiency of blockchain with the protections and settlement guarantees of conventional finance. The next few quarters will reveal how quickly USDPT is adopted by partner banks, fintechs, and licensed exchanges, and whether the 2026 target for tens of jurisdictions becomes a turning point for regulated stablecoins in cross-border payments.

Readers should watch for updates on the geographic expansion plan, regulatory feedback from supervising authorities, and the pace at which USDPT gains liquidity and usage across partner exchanges and Western Union's own payment network. While the path to full-scale rollout remains subject to regulatory decisions and market demand, USDPT's launch signals a clear appetite among a major global payments player to test stablecoins as a regulated, scalable settlement layer for everyday remittances.

Source references: Western Union press materials and statements on USDPT, Anchorage Digital and Fireblocks collaboration details, Bybit alumna Claudia Wang's commentary on remittance corridors, and CoinGecko market data on stablecoins. For a broader regulatory backdrop, see the GENIUS Act coverage and industry reports on stablecoin adoption in remittances.

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