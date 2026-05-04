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Stocks Dip At Outset
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index?opened lower on Monday, as renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran lifted oil prices and put?pressure on global stocks.
The TSX Composite Index skidded 53.25 points to open Monday at 33,837.93.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.12 cents at 73.47 cents U.S.
Iran warned U.S. forces on Monday not to enter the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump said the United States would "guide out"
ships stranded in the Gulf by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 2.67 points, to 997.11.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were pointed downward in Monday's first hour, as consumer staples dropped 0.7%, while utilities and industrials each fell 0.5%.
The three gainers were information technology, up 0.7%, health-care, ahead 0.3%, and gold, nicking up 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 was relatively unchanged on Monday as the latest developments in the Middle East sent oil prices higher, sparking further worries about instability in the region.
The Dow Jones Industrials index stumbled 100.66 points to commence the week at 49,398.61.
The S&P 500 grabbed 8.33 points to 7,238.45.
The tech-driven NASDAQ improved 50.86 points to 25,165.31.
Prices came well off their lows after conflicting reports of an Iranian attack on a U.S. warship and as Iranian media was reporting that a ship was turned back from the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Navy said it blocked“American-Zionist” warships from entering the zone, according to state TV reports cited by Reuters. A separate dispatch from the Fars new agency said two missiles hit a U.S. warship near Jask island after it ignored warnings, though neither report was independently confirmed.
U.S. Central Command later wrote in a post on X that“no U.S. Navy ships have been struck.”
Oil prices increased Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose marginally to trade above $102 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude futures were up 2% to above $110. Energy price
Norwegian Cruise Line dropped 5.5% after reporting first-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share and $2.33 billion in revenue, against consensus estimates for 14 cents and $2.36 billion. Guidance for the current quarter and full-year was far below expectations, as Norwegian grapples with higher fuel prices due to the U.S.-Iran war.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, raising yields to 4.41% from Friday's 4.39%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices inched up 10 cents to $102.04 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices sank $70.90 to $4,573.60 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index?opened lower on Monday, as renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran lifted oil prices and put?pressure on global stocks.
The TSX Composite Index skidded 53.25 points to open Monday at 33,837.93.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.12 cents at 73.47 cents U.S.
Iran warned U.S. forces on Monday not to enter the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump said the United States would "guide out"
ships stranded in the Gulf by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 2.67 points, to 997.11.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were pointed downward in Monday's first hour, as consumer staples dropped 0.7%, while utilities and industrials each fell 0.5%.
The three gainers were information technology, up 0.7%, health-care, ahead 0.3%, and gold, nicking up 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 was relatively unchanged on Monday as the latest developments in the Middle East sent oil prices higher, sparking further worries about instability in the region.
The Dow Jones Industrials index stumbled 100.66 points to commence the week at 49,398.61.
The S&P 500 grabbed 8.33 points to 7,238.45.
The tech-driven NASDAQ improved 50.86 points to 25,165.31.
Prices came well off their lows after conflicting reports of an Iranian attack on a U.S. warship and as Iranian media was reporting that a ship was turned back from the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Navy said it blocked“American-Zionist” warships from entering the zone, according to state TV reports cited by Reuters. A separate dispatch from the Fars new agency said two missiles hit a U.S. warship near Jask island after it ignored warnings, though neither report was independently confirmed.
U.S. Central Command later wrote in a post on X that“no U.S. Navy ships have been struck.”
Oil prices increased Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose marginally to trade above $102 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude futures were up 2% to above $110. Energy price
Norwegian Cruise Line dropped 5.5% after reporting first-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share and $2.33 billion in revenue, against consensus estimates for 14 cents and $2.36 billion. Guidance for the current quarter and full-year was far below expectations, as Norwegian grapples with higher fuel prices due to the U.S.-Iran war.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, raising yields to 4.41% from Friday's 4.39%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices inched up 10 cents to $102.04 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices sank $70.90 to $4,573.60 U.S. an ounce.
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