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UDF & LDF Workers Clash At Palakkad Counting Centre


2026-05-04 10:18:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tensions flared in Palakkad during the Keralam Assembly polls as clashes broke out between UDF and LDF workers outside a counting centre. The situation turned chaotic, prompting swift security intervention as authorities worked to control the crowd and prevent further escalation. 0:00 - UDF - LDF workers clash outside centre 0:30 - Chaos erupts during vote counting 1:00 - Security forces rush to control

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