Iran Said To Hit US Warship With Two Missiles In Hormuz But Washington Denies It

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Navy frigate was hit by two missiles while it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz after it ignored the warnings from Iran's Navy, Iranian semi-official news outlet Fars News Agency reported on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

The report claimed that the frigate was forced to retreat and flee from the area after being hit, although the extent of the damage was not clear.

The missile strikes follow the warnings from Tehran that any attempt by the United States to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz would be seen as ceasefire violations, after US President Donald Trump previously announced that his country will escort vessels stuck in the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy revealed a new map showing the area of the critical Middle Eastern waterway that is under Iranian military control.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Monday that no US Navy ships have been struck by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, denying previous reports from Iranian media.

The military reiterated that the US forces are supporting US President Donald Trump's Project Freedom, aiming to escort the vessels stuck in the Persian Gulf, and that they are still enforcing the naval blockade on the Iranian ports. It also stated that CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper flew over the waters in and around the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, after meeting with sailors and Marines aboard the two US Navy ships tasked with patrolling the Arabian Sea.