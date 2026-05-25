Russia Has Recruited Nearly 3,000 Africans From 36 Countries To Fight Against Ukraine --MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Liubov Abravitova, Director of the Department for Africa and Regional African Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"According to data from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, as of May 1, 2026, at least 2,965 citizens of 36 African countries are fighting or have fought in the Russian army against Ukraine," Abravitova said.

She added that the real figure is likely higher. Among the main "source countries" in Africa are Kenya, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, and Uganda.

"The dynamics are extremely concerning: for 2026, Russian command plans to recruit 18,500 foreign nationals. Russia uses various recruitment mechanisms – from misleading promises of 'free scholarships' to recruitment through religious networks," the diplomat said.

According to her, Ukraine must work individually with each case. In some countries, targeted dialogue and joint solutions to counter this phenomenon are possible. She cited the visit of Ghana's foreign minister, after which relevant agreements on further cooperation were reached.

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However, in countries such as Nigeria, despite a significant number of individuals recruited by Russia, there is still a lack of systematic political engagement to address the issue, Abravitova said.

"Africa is starting to view Russia differently because of mercenary recruitment in the war against Ukraine: in many countries there is growing understanding that Russia's so-called 'second army in the world' cannot cope with Ukraine and requires additional manpower, including from the African continent," she added.