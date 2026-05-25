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U.S. Armed Forces Strike Southern Iran

U.S. Armed Forces Strike Southern Iran


2026-05-25 11:36:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The U.S. Armed Forces carried out self-defense strikes in southern Iran, the U.S. Central Command said, Trend reports.

It was noted that the targets of the strikes were Iranian missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to lay mines.

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Trend News Agency

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