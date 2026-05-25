U.S. Armed Forces Strike Southern Iran

It was noted that the targets of the strikes were Iranian missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to lay mines.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.