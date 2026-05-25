Million Dollars For AI Films: Astana AI Film Festival Opens Applications

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Applications are now open for the First International Astana AI Film Festival (AAIFF 2026) in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The festival will host an international competition for short films created entirely using AI technology, offering a $1 million prize fund – one of the largest among global AI festivals.

Unlike similar events, where a single winner received the full prize, AAIFF will distribute awards among several creators, encouraging broader participation and recognition.

The large-scale project was launched yesterday in Astana.

The main theme of the competition is The Future Worth Living In. Participants are invited to present their vision of the future and share how they envision the world of tomorrow using artificial intelligence.

Organizers expect approximately 3,000 applications from creators worldwide.

According to Almas Zhali, one of the festival's organizers, the competition program includes two sections:

-Main section dedicated to the theme The Future Worth Living In

-Open section with five nominations - best direction, visual language, story, concept, and character.

A key requirement for the competition will be the creation of films in Full AI format - where artificial intelligence serves as the primary production technology, rather than being used as an auxiliary tool in post-production. To participate, authors must create a 10-minute AI film and upload it to the festival platform along with a description of the project.

English is the primary language of the film. If the AI ​​film is created in another language, English subtitles must be added. Works must comply with copyright requirements and not contain graphic violence or other prohibited content.

The organizers emphasize that the competition is open to everyone. There are no age or professional restrictions for participants. Both teams and individual authors can apply. Participation in the festival is free.

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