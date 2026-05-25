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Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Aghdam
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.
At this stage, 110 families, comprising 417 people, have been resettled to the city of Aghdam.--
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