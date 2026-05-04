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Hezbollah Warns Israel Over Violations of Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Monday accused Israel of breaching a ceasefire by targeting civilians and displacing residents, warning that resistance forces would block any attempt to realize what he called a “Greater Israel” agenda.
"Israel has not achieved any step toward 'Greater Israel' and will not achieve it even if all the beasts of the earth unite with it," Qassem said in a statement.
He alleged that Lebanon remains under sustained Israeli attacks backed by the United States, claiming that strikes have continued despite a truce reached in late 2024.
Qassem said Israel has carried out thousands of violations, resulting in civilian deaths, injuries, and widespread destruction, while forcing residents from their homes.
He emphasized that Lebanon is the aggrieved party and requires firm guarantees to protect its sovereignty, rejecting Israeli assertions that its operations are defensive measures for northern settlements.
Addressing military strategy, Qassem said resistance forces have adjusted tactics to current conditions, deploying flexible operations across multiple areas to impose losses on Israeli troops and prevent territorial consolidation.
He added that no “buffer zone” would be accepted, stressing that fighters would continue operating wherever necessary within Lebanon.
Qassem also called for unity among Lebanon’s political factions, urging authorities to reinforce internal cohesion and support efforts to counter Israeli actions.
The remarks come under a ceasefire agreement reached in 2024 following a year-long conflict sparked by the Gaza war. The deal tasks the Lebanese army with dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure and confiscating unauthorized weapons. In late 2025, Lebanon approved a phased plan to establish full state control over arms.
Hezbollah officials have consistently maintained they will not fully disarm while any Lebanese territory remains under Israeli control.
"Israel has not achieved any step toward 'Greater Israel' and will not achieve it even if all the beasts of the earth unite with it," Qassem said in a statement.
He alleged that Lebanon remains under sustained Israeli attacks backed by the United States, claiming that strikes have continued despite a truce reached in late 2024.
Qassem said Israel has carried out thousands of violations, resulting in civilian deaths, injuries, and widespread destruction, while forcing residents from their homes.
He emphasized that Lebanon is the aggrieved party and requires firm guarantees to protect its sovereignty, rejecting Israeli assertions that its operations are defensive measures for northern settlements.
Addressing military strategy, Qassem said resistance forces have adjusted tactics to current conditions, deploying flexible operations across multiple areas to impose losses on Israeli troops and prevent territorial consolidation.
He added that no “buffer zone” would be accepted, stressing that fighters would continue operating wherever necessary within Lebanon.
Qassem also called for unity among Lebanon’s political factions, urging authorities to reinforce internal cohesion and support efforts to counter Israeli actions.
The remarks come under a ceasefire agreement reached in 2024 following a year-long conflict sparked by the Gaza war. The deal tasks the Lebanese army with dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure and confiscating unauthorized weapons. In late 2025, Lebanon approved a phased plan to establish full state control over arms.
Hezbollah officials have consistently maintained they will not fully disarm while any Lebanese territory remains under Israeli control.
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