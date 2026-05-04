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Iran Claims Missile Strike on US Navy Vessel Near Gulf of Oman
(MENAFN) Iran has claimed that two missiles struck a US Navy vessel near Jask Island in the Gulf of Oman, while US officials have firmly rejected the allegation, according to reports.
An Iranian semi-official news outlet said the vessel was moving through the Strait of Hormuz and allegedly violated maritime security regulations issued by Tehran. It reported that the ship ignored warnings from Iranian naval forces before being targeted and subsequently forced to retreat.
The same report claimed the vessel was unable to continue its route after the incident and withdrew from the area.
However, the US military’s Central Command denied that any such attack occurred, stating that no US Navy ships had been hit. In its response shared on social media, it said US forces were continuing operations in support of maritime security efforts and ongoing enforcement measures in the region.
The conflicting accounts come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf waters, where Iran has recently reiterated warnings that vessels not complying with its transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz could face direct action, further raising concerns over maritime security in the strategic shipping corridor.
An Iranian semi-official news outlet said the vessel was moving through the Strait of Hormuz and allegedly violated maritime security regulations issued by Tehran. It reported that the ship ignored warnings from Iranian naval forces before being targeted and subsequently forced to retreat.
The same report claimed the vessel was unable to continue its route after the incident and withdrew from the area.
However, the US military’s Central Command denied that any such attack occurred, stating that no US Navy ships had been hit. In its response shared on social media, it said US forces were continuing operations in support of maritime security efforts and ongoing enforcement measures in the region.
The conflicting accounts come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf waters, where Iran has recently reiterated warnings that vessels not complying with its transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz could face direct action, further raising concerns over maritime security in the strategic shipping corridor.
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