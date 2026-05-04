403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eighteen Dead as Floods Batter Kenya
(MENAFN) At least 18 people have lost their lives in Kenya following devastating flooding and landslides triggered by intense rainfall, the country's National Police Service confirmed Sunday, as extreme weather continues to pummel vast stretches of the nation.
Mudslides have torn through multiple regions across central and eastern Kenya, uprooting families, destroying homes, and crippling critical infrastructure in their wake.
"The National Police Service has confirmed the loss of 18 lives as a result of these incidents," the police said in the statement.
Emergency teams have been rapidly deployed to conduct search-and-rescue operations, evacuate residents from endangered zones, and distribute relief supplies to affected communities. Authorities are simultaneously mapping areas at highest risk of further landslides in a race against time, as fears mount that continued rainfall could dramatically worsen conditions on the ground.
This marks the second fatal flooding event to strike Kenya in fewer than two months. A severe flooding episode in March claimed at least 81 lives across the country, with Nairobi bearing the heaviest toll at 37 deaths. The nation is now at the height of its annual rainy season, which typically peaks in early May.
The crisis is far from isolated. Extreme weather has carved a path of destruction across much of southern Africa since late 2025, overwhelming drainage networks and pushing rivers and reservoirs to breaking point across multiple nations.
In Angola, torrential rains in April unleashed widespread flooding across several provinces, killing at least 42 people. South Africa's Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces have been submerged by prolonged downpours, leaving at least 30 dead, thousands of homes damaged, and triggering evacuations that extended as far as the iconic Kruger National Park. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, has endured some of the region's worst losses — at least 70 deaths, 51 injuries, and more than 1,000 homes destroyed since the start of January alone.
Mudslides have torn through multiple regions across central and eastern Kenya, uprooting families, destroying homes, and crippling critical infrastructure in their wake.
"The National Police Service has confirmed the loss of 18 lives as a result of these incidents," the police said in the statement.
Emergency teams have been rapidly deployed to conduct search-and-rescue operations, evacuate residents from endangered zones, and distribute relief supplies to affected communities. Authorities are simultaneously mapping areas at highest risk of further landslides in a race against time, as fears mount that continued rainfall could dramatically worsen conditions on the ground.
This marks the second fatal flooding event to strike Kenya in fewer than two months. A severe flooding episode in March claimed at least 81 lives across the country, with Nairobi bearing the heaviest toll at 37 deaths. The nation is now at the height of its annual rainy season, which typically peaks in early May.
The crisis is far from isolated. Extreme weather has carved a path of destruction across much of southern Africa since late 2025, overwhelming drainage networks and pushing rivers and reservoirs to breaking point across multiple nations.
In Angola, torrential rains in April unleashed widespread flooding across several provinces, killing at least 42 people. South Africa's Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces have been submerged by prolonged downpours, leaving at least 30 dead, thousands of homes damaged, and triggering evacuations that extended as far as the iconic Kruger National Park. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, has endured some of the region's worst losses — at least 70 deaths, 51 injuries, and more than 1,000 homes destroyed since the start of January alone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment