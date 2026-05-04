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Trump Turns Down Iran's 14-Point Plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has turned down an Iranian counterproposal submitted through Pakistani intermediaries, deepening an already entrenched diplomatic impasse in which neither Washington nor Tehran shows any sign of yielding ground.
Despite a fragile ceasefire halting active hostilities last month, both sides continue to wield economic pressure as leverage, with negotiations stalling amid sharply divergent demands and hardening rhetoric.
Iran formally submitted its 14-point proposal late Thursday, restating its conditions for resolving the standoff, as reported by an Iranian news outlet. Speaking to Israeli media on Sunday, Trump confirmed he had reviewed the document and found it wholly unacceptable.
The US president had already signaled his position on social media, writing that Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
The competing proposals reveal a wide gulf between the two parties. Washington's nine-point plan calls for a two-month extension of the existing ceasefire, while Tehran is reportedly insisting the entire dispute be resolved within 30 days.
The broader crisis traces back to late February, when a joint US-Israeli campaign of targeted assassinations wiped out much of Iran's leadership and a sustained bombing offensive sought to destabilize the government. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes against nations hosting US military installations and moved to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Even as the ceasefire holds, Trump has ordered a naval blockade of Iranian ports — a move that is forcing Washington to absorb mounting costs as it scrambles to prevent global oil prices from spiraling.
The two sides remain far apart on core issues. Iran is demanding security guarantees against future military strikes, reparations — potentially financed through transit tolls on Strait of Hormuz shipping — and the right to continue its nuclear program, which it characterizes as entirely civilian. The United States, for its part, is insisting on the full dismantlement of Iran's nuclear infrastructure and unimpeded freedom of navigation through the strategically vital waterway.
Despite a fragile ceasefire halting active hostilities last month, both sides continue to wield economic pressure as leverage, with negotiations stalling amid sharply divergent demands and hardening rhetoric.
Iran formally submitted its 14-point proposal late Thursday, restating its conditions for resolving the standoff, as reported by an Iranian news outlet. Speaking to Israeli media on Sunday, Trump confirmed he had reviewed the document and found it wholly unacceptable.
The US president had already signaled his position on social media, writing that Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
The competing proposals reveal a wide gulf between the two parties. Washington's nine-point plan calls for a two-month extension of the existing ceasefire, while Tehran is reportedly insisting the entire dispute be resolved within 30 days.
The broader crisis traces back to late February, when a joint US-Israeli campaign of targeted assassinations wiped out much of Iran's leadership and a sustained bombing offensive sought to destabilize the government. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes against nations hosting US military installations and moved to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Even as the ceasefire holds, Trump has ordered a naval blockade of Iranian ports — a move that is forcing Washington to absorb mounting costs as it scrambles to prevent global oil prices from spiraling.
The two sides remain far apart on core issues. Iran is demanding security guarantees against future military strikes, reparations — potentially financed through transit tolls on Strait of Hormuz shipping — and the right to continue its nuclear program, which it characterizes as entirely civilian. The United States, for its part, is insisting on the full dismantlement of Iran's nuclear infrastructure and unimpeded freedom of navigation through the strategically vital waterway.
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