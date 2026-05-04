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Turkish, Kuwaiti Top Diplomats Convene in Ankara
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened Monday with Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in the capital Ankara, signaling a fresh diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
The meeting took place as part of Al-Sabah's official visit to Türkiye, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry via the state-affiliated social media platform NSosyal.
Details surrounding the scope and agenda of the high-level talks have not yet been disclosed by either government. No further information has yet been released about the meeting.
The closed-door discussions come amid broader regional diplomacy, though officials on both sides have yet to indicate whether any agreements or joint statements are forthcoming.
The meeting took place as part of Al-Sabah's official visit to Türkiye, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry via the state-affiliated social media platform NSosyal.
Details surrounding the scope and agenda of the high-level talks have not yet been disclosed by either government. No further information has yet been released about the meeting.
The closed-door discussions come amid broader regional diplomacy, though officials on both sides have yet to indicate whether any agreements or joint statements are forthcoming.
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