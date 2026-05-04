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Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Floods, Landslides Across Kenya
(MENAFN) At least 18 people have lost their lives after severe flooding and landslides struck Kenya following persistent heavy rainfall, according to the national police service on Sunday. Extreme weather conditions continue to affect multiple parts of the country.
Mudslides have impacted several areas in central and eastern Kenya, forcing families to flee their homes and causing significant damage to housing and infrastructure.
“The National Police Service has confirmed the loss of 18 lives as a result of these incidents,” the police said in a statement.
Emergency teams have been deployed across affected regions to conduct search and rescue missions, evacuate residents from vulnerable zones, and distribute relief assistance. Authorities are also evaluating high-risk areas to reduce the likelihood of further landslides, amid concerns that ongoing rainfall could worsen the situation.
This is the second major flooding disaster in Kenya in less than two months. In March, widespread flooding resulted in at least 81 deaths, with Nairobi being the most affected area, accounting for 37 fatalities. The country is currently in its seasonal rainy period, which typically peaks in early May.
Across southern Africa, prolonged rainfall in late 2025 has also led to severe flooding in multiple countries. In April, torrential rains in Angola caused at least 42 deaths after triggering extensive floods across several provinces.
In South Africa, continuous heavy rains have submerged parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, leaving at least 30 people dead, damaging thousands of homes, and forcing evacuations, including in protected wildlife areas.
Zimbabwe has likewise been heavily impacted, reporting at least 70 deaths, 51 injuries, and the destruction of over 1,000 homes since the start of the year due to widespread flooding.
Mudslides have impacted several areas in central and eastern Kenya, forcing families to flee their homes and causing significant damage to housing and infrastructure.
“The National Police Service has confirmed the loss of 18 lives as a result of these incidents,” the police said in a statement.
Emergency teams have been deployed across affected regions to conduct search and rescue missions, evacuate residents from vulnerable zones, and distribute relief assistance. Authorities are also evaluating high-risk areas to reduce the likelihood of further landslides, amid concerns that ongoing rainfall could worsen the situation.
This is the second major flooding disaster in Kenya in less than two months. In March, widespread flooding resulted in at least 81 deaths, with Nairobi being the most affected area, accounting for 37 fatalities. The country is currently in its seasonal rainy period, which typically peaks in early May.
Across southern Africa, prolonged rainfall in late 2025 has also led to severe flooding in multiple countries. In April, torrential rains in Angola caused at least 42 deaths after triggering extensive floods across several provinces.
In South Africa, continuous heavy rains have submerged parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, leaving at least 30 people dead, damaging thousands of homes, and forcing evacuations, including in protected wildlife areas.
Zimbabwe has likewise been heavily impacted, reporting at least 70 deaths, 51 injuries, and the destruction of over 1,000 homes since the start of the year due to widespread flooding.
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