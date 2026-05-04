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Civilians Injured in Reported Ukrainian Strike on Russian Border Region
(MENAFN) Seven workers at an agricultural facility were wounded following a reported Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region, according to the regional governor.
Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz stated on Monday that the incident involved a rocket strike described as “barbaric” that hit the Miratorg agro-industrial complex in the village of Brovnichi in the Klimovsky District. The strike reportedly damaged production facilities, and a second wave of drone activity occurred while evacuation efforts were underway.
“Inhumanity and terrorism are the methods of the Kiev regime,” Bogomaz wrote on Telegram, adding that all injured individuals were taken to hospital for treatment.
Earlier the same day, the governor reported another incident involving a Miratorg truck in the Suzemsky District settlement of Senchury. A driver was wounded after a kamikaze drone allegedly hit the moving vehicle.
Additional reports mentioned drone strikes on infrastructure in the village of Demyanki, where a postal facility was damaged and a driver along with a postal worker were injured, both requiring hospital care.
Last week, another Miratorg site in the region was reportedly struck in Brakhlov village, resulting in one fatality and damage to equipment.
Since the start of the conflict, border regions in Russia have repeatedly come under reported Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks. According to regional officials, the frequency of drone operations has increased in recent months, with strikes allegedly targeting infrastructure, industrial facilities, and residential areas.
Russian authorities have described these incidents as deliberate attacks, while tensions along the border continue amid ongoing military escalation.
Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz stated on Monday that the incident involved a rocket strike described as “barbaric” that hit the Miratorg agro-industrial complex in the village of Brovnichi in the Klimovsky District. The strike reportedly damaged production facilities, and a second wave of drone activity occurred while evacuation efforts were underway.
“Inhumanity and terrorism are the methods of the Kiev regime,” Bogomaz wrote on Telegram, adding that all injured individuals were taken to hospital for treatment.
Earlier the same day, the governor reported another incident involving a Miratorg truck in the Suzemsky District settlement of Senchury. A driver was wounded after a kamikaze drone allegedly hit the moving vehicle.
Additional reports mentioned drone strikes on infrastructure in the village of Demyanki, where a postal facility was damaged and a driver along with a postal worker were injured, both requiring hospital care.
Last week, another Miratorg site in the region was reportedly struck in Brakhlov village, resulting in one fatality and damage to equipment.
Since the start of the conflict, border regions in Russia have repeatedly come under reported Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks. According to regional officials, the frequency of drone operations has increased in recent months, with strikes allegedly targeting infrastructure, industrial facilities, and residential areas.
Russian authorities have described these incidents as deliberate attacks, while tensions along the border continue amid ongoing military escalation.
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