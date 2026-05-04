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Russia Accuses US of Citizenship Violation for Diplomats’ Children
(MENAFN) Russia has accused the US State Department of unlawfully granting American citizenship to children of Russian diplomats born on US soil, claiming the practice violates established diplomatic norms and international rules, according to reports.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, writing in a Russian business publication, said US authorities are applying “birthright citizenship” in a way that automatically registers such children as US citizens.
She argued that this approach conflicts with international standards, domestic legal principles, and even the stated policy positions of US President Donald Trump, while also disregarding the wishes of the parents involved.
Zakharova said, “The deep state in the United States has created a new problem to pressure Russian diplomats, disregarding the fact that this is becoming a glaring example of the decline of the so-called ‘American democracy’.”
She also noted that US law is understood to exclude children of diplomats from acquiring citizenship through birthright provisions.
According to her remarks, the US State Department is allegedly using the issue to complicate relations with Russia, undermine Trump’s anti-immigration stance, and create additional pressure points in diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, writing in a Russian business publication, said US authorities are applying “birthright citizenship” in a way that automatically registers such children as US citizens.
She argued that this approach conflicts with international standards, domestic legal principles, and even the stated policy positions of US President Donald Trump, while also disregarding the wishes of the parents involved.
Zakharova said, “The deep state in the United States has created a new problem to pressure Russian diplomats, disregarding the fact that this is becoming a glaring example of the decline of the so-called ‘American democracy’.”
She also noted that US law is understood to exclude children of diplomats from acquiring citizenship through birthright provisions.
According to her remarks, the US State Department is allegedly using the issue to complicate relations with Russia, undermine Trump’s anti-immigration stance, and create additional pressure points in diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow.
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