403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran's IRGC Issues Hormuz Control Map
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a new territorial map on Monday demarcating the zones within the Strait of Hormuz that it claims to operate under its direct control, in a move that further complicates an already volatile standoff over the world's most strategically sensitive waterway.
According to a semi-official news agency, the designated zone is bounded by two maritime lines — the first stretching from the western edge of Iran's Qeshm Island to Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, and the second running from Kuh-e Mobarak in Iran to a point south of Fujairah on the UAE coastline. The extent to which the newly outlined zone represents a shift from previously claimed boundaries remains unclear.
A Conflict Timeline Deepening by the Week
The map release comes amid a conflict that has escalated rapidly since late February. On February 28, the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states while simultaneously closing the Strait of Hormuz to international traffic.
Since April 13, Washington has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime movements through the critical passage — a measure now entering its fourth week with no resolution in sight.
A two-week ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation was announced on April 8, followed by direct negotiations in Islamabad on April 11. Those talks, however, ended without producing a framework for a durable truce. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the ceasefire on an open-ended basis at Pakistan's request, offering no fixed deadline for the next phase of diplomacy.
The IRGC's newly published control map signals that Tehran is not retreating from its assertion of authority over the strait — even as international pressure mounts and global energy markets remain on edge over the passage's continued closure.
According to a semi-official news agency, the designated zone is bounded by two maritime lines — the first stretching from the western edge of Iran's Qeshm Island to Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, and the second running from Kuh-e Mobarak in Iran to a point south of Fujairah on the UAE coastline. The extent to which the newly outlined zone represents a shift from previously claimed boundaries remains unclear.
A Conflict Timeline Deepening by the Week
The map release comes amid a conflict that has escalated rapidly since late February. On February 28, the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states while simultaneously closing the Strait of Hormuz to international traffic.
Since April 13, Washington has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime movements through the critical passage — a measure now entering its fourth week with no resolution in sight.
A two-week ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation was announced on April 8, followed by direct negotiations in Islamabad on April 11. Those talks, however, ended without producing a framework for a durable truce. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the ceasefire on an open-ended basis at Pakistan's request, offering no fixed deadline for the next phase of diplomacy.
The IRGC's newly published control map signals that Tehran is not retreating from its assertion of authority over the strait — even as international pressure mounts and global energy markets remain on edge over the passage's continued closure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment