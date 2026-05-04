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GameStop Makes USD55.5B Bid to Acquire eBay
(MENAFN) US retailer GameStop has submitted an offer to acquire e-commerce platform eBay in a deal valued at approximately $55.5 billion, according to a statement released by the company.
Under the proposal, eBay shareholders would receive $125 per share, structured as a combination of cash and GameStop stock. The offer represents an estimated premium of nearly 20% compared with eBay’s closing share price on Friday.
If completed, the transaction would involve an equal split, with half of the payment made in cash and the remaining portion in GameStop shares.
Based on current market valuations, eBay is worth roughly $46 billion, while GameStop’s market capitalization is around $12 billion.
According to reports, the proposed acquisition would be funded through a mix of GameStop’s existing cash reserves and newly issued debt instruments. Some US media outlets have also suggested that a sovereign wealth fund from the Middle East could potentially be involved in financing discussions, although no official confirmation has been provided.
The deal, if successful, would mark one of the largest acquisitions in the online retail sector, significantly reshaping the competitive landscape between gaming-focused retail and global e-commerce platforms.
Under the proposal, eBay shareholders would receive $125 per share, structured as a combination of cash and GameStop stock. The offer represents an estimated premium of nearly 20% compared with eBay’s closing share price on Friday.
If completed, the transaction would involve an equal split, with half of the payment made in cash and the remaining portion in GameStop shares.
Based on current market valuations, eBay is worth roughly $46 billion, while GameStop’s market capitalization is around $12 billion.
According to reports, the proposed acquisition would be funded through a mix of GameStop’s existing cash reserves and newly issued debt instruments. Some US media outlets have also suggested that a sovereign wealth fund from the Middle East could potentially be involved in financing discussions, although no official confirmation has been provided.
The deal, if successful, would mark one of the largest acquisitions in the online retail sector, significantly reshaping the competitive landscape between gaming-focused retail and global e-commerce platforms.
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