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Israeli Strikes in S. Lebanon Leave at Least Two Dead Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed on Monday in Israeli strikes targeting southern Lebanon, amid continued violations of a ceasefire, according to Lebanese media reports.
The casualties were reported in an attack on the town of Shahour in the Tyre district, as stated by a Lebanese news agency.
According to reports, Israeli forces also carried out airstrikes on the towns of Debaal and Qana in southern Lebanon after issuing evacuation warnings for four nearby villages.
In addition, the town of Mansouri was struck by artillery fire, while raids were conducted on Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Braashit in the Nabatieh Governorate.
Lebanese officials say Israel has intensified military operations in the country since March 2, with more than 2,600 people killed and over 1.6 million displaced, according to official figures.
A ceasefire was announced on April 17 by US President Donald Trump for an initial 10-day period and later extended by three weeks until May 17, though reports indicate continued hostilities on the ground.
The casualties were reported in an attack on the town of Shahour in the Tyre district, as stated by a Lebanese news agency.
According to reports, Israeli forces also carried out airstrikes on the towns of Debaal and Qana in southern Lebanon after issuing evacuation warnings for four nearby villages.
In addition, the town of Mansouri was struck by artillery fire, while raids were conducted on Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Braashit in the Nabatieh Governorate.
Lebanese officials say Israel has intensified military operations in the country since March 2, with more than 2,600 people killed and over 1.6 million displaced, according to official figures.
A ceasefire was announced on April 17 by US President Donald Trump for an initial 10-day period and later extended by three weeks until May 17, though reports indicate continued hostilities on the ground.
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