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Prison Fight in Northern Greece Leaves Two Inmates Dead

Prison Fight in Northern Greece Leaves Two Inmates Dead


2026-05-04 07:13:41
(MENAFN) A violent confrontation inside a prison in northern Greece has left two inmates dead, according to reports published on Monday.

The incident took place at Nigrita Prison, where a fight broke out among prisoners, resulting in the deaths of an Algerian and an Iranian inmate, as stated by reports.

Authorities have since detained 11 prisoners in connection with the incident, including two individuals identified as the main suspects in the killings.

Following the deadly altercation, prison officers carried out a search operation inside the facility and reportedly discovered several improvised weapons, including makeshift knives and wooden planks.

The exact reason behind the confrontation remains unclear at this stage, and investigations are ongoing to determine what triggered the fatal clash.

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