NDA Gets 2 Mlas In Keralam For First Time In History: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that this is the first time in the history of the state that two MLAs will represent the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state Assembly. Chandrasekhar won the Nemom Assembly seat and joined the celebration with the party workers at the BJP office in Keralam.

'Start of a new beginning for Keralam'

Speaking to the reporters here, he said that this election witnessed a very strong anti-incumbency against the Communist Party of India (Marxist). "It is for the first time that we are seeing that the party is being supported by the people across the board. We saw that in the local body elections, when the people of Thiruvananthapuram gave NDA the mandate to govern the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and it follows from that that in these Assembly elections, there was a very strong anti-incumbency against the CPI (M). These elections were more about throwing out the CPI (M). We have put forth a very comprehensive vision for PM for development and opportunities for all Malayalis. We are very happy that there are 2 MLAs in the Keralam Assembly to represent the NDA and the people of Keralam for the first time in the history of the State. This will be the start of a new beginning for Keralam's development," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to the BJP-NDA workers after winning from the Nemom Assembly constituency. "I am extremely happy, I am very proud and deeply grateful to all the workers of the BJP-NDA who have made this win possible. I am deeply grateful to the people of Nemom for having given me an opportunity to serve them," he said.

UDF crosses majority mark

The Congress-led UDF has crossed the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly, with early trends showing it comfortably ahead of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI(M).

The verdict is being seen as a decisive rejection of the LDF's 10-year tenure, marked by anti-incumbency sentiment and governance concerns. (ANI)

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