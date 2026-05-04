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Spanish PM Continues Trip After Emergency Aircraft Diversion in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez resumed his travel plans on Monday after his official aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Ankara due to a technical malfunction during a flight to Armenia.
According to reports, the aircraft was en route from Madrid to Yerevan when the issue occurred, prompting a diversion to Türkiye’s capital as a precautionary measure. The landing was carried out safely, and no injuries or further complications were reported.
After the aircraft was inspected and the technical issue resolved, Sánchez continued his journey following an overnight stay in Ankara. Standard security procedures required the pause in travel before clearance was granted for departure.
Spanish officials, as cited by the country’s official news agency, confirmed that the Airbus aircraft used for official travel experienced a malfunction mid-flight, leading to the unscheduled landing.
The prime minister is expected to attend a European Political Community summit in Yerevan, which brings together leaders from across Europe to discuss political coordination, security, and regional cooperation.
This is not the first time Sánchez has experienced disruptions during official travel, as previous incidents have also led to delays or changes in his schedule due to technical issues involving government aircraft.
According to reports, the aircraft was en route from Madrid to Yerevan when the issue occurred, prompting a diversion to Türkiye’s capital as a precautionary measure. The landing was carried out safely, and no injuries or further complications were reported.
After the aircraft was inspected and the technical issue resolved, Sánchez continued his journey following an overnight stay in Ankara. Standard security procedures required the pause in travel before clearance was granted for departure.
Spanish officials, as cited by the country’s official news agency, confirmed that the Airbus aircraft used for official travel experienced a malfunction mid-flight, leading to the unscheduled landing.
The prime minister is expected to attend a European Political Community summit in Yerevan, which brings together leaders from across Europe to discuss political coordination, security, and regional cooperation.
This is not the first time Sánchez has experienced disruptions during official travel, as previous incidents have also led to delays or changes in his schedule due to technical issues involving government aircraft.
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