403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese-Invested Waste-to-Energy Plant Supports Bangkok’s Green Transition
(MENAFN) In western Bangkok’s Nong Khaem Waste Management Center, a waste-to-energy facility is converting municipal garbage into electricity, reflecting the city’s ongoing shift toward cleaner waste management solutions, according to reports.
The facility is operated by C&G Environmental Protection (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a company with Chinese investment. It has been in operation since 2016 and processes around 500 tonnes of waste per day. Since its launch, it has treated more than 1.68 million tonnes of waste and supplied over 636 million kWh of electricity to Bangkok’s power grid.
The plant has transformed what was once a heavily polluted waste site into a controlled industrial zone. According to company representatives, the facility now operates without visible emissions from its chimney and without the strong odors typically associated with landfill areas.
Bangkok generates over 10,000 tonnes of waste daily, much of which has traditionally been sent to landfills. A company executive explained that this approach previously created environmental challenges, particularly during transport and disposal, including leachate and odor issues.
The facility uses high-temperature incineration combined with waste heat recovery systems to convert refuse into usable energy while minimizing environmental impact. The project is based on established waste-to-energy practices developed over decades in China and adapted for local conditions in Thailand, according to company leadership.
Overall, the initiative is presented as part of broader efforts to improve urban waste management and increase renewable energy generation within the city.
The facility is operated by C&G Environmental Protection (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a company with Chinese investment. It has been in operation since 2016 and processes around 500 tonnes of waste per day. Since its launch, it has treated more than 1.68 million tonnes of waste and supplied over 636 million kWh of electricity to Bangkok’s power grid.
The plant has transformed what was once a heavily polluted waste site into a controlled industrial zone. According to company representatives, the facility now operates without visible emissions from its chimney and without the strong odors typically associated with landfill areas.
Bangkok generates over 10,000 tonnes of waste daily, much of which has traditionally been sent to landfills. A company executive explained that this approach previously created environmental challenges, particularly during transport and disposal, including leachate and odor issues.
The facility uses high-temperature incineration combined with waste heat recovery systems to convert refuse into usable energy while minimizing environmental impact. The project is based on established waste-to-energy practices developed over decades in China and adapted for local conditions in Thailand, according to company leadership.
Overall, the initiative is presented as part of broader efforts to improve urban waste management and increase renewable energy generation within the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment