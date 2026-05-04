Taozhu New Creation Bureau Launches Dual-Store Rollout, Accelerating Shoucheng Holdings' (697.HK) Robotics Ecosystem Toward The Consumer Market



HONG KONG, May 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Taozhu New Creation Bureau, the robotics technology experience brand under Shoucheng Holdings (697), is accelerating its entry into core consumer scenarios. On April 30, Taozhu New Creation Bureau's Beijing apm store officially commenced operations; on May 1, its Beijing Chaoyang Hopson One store subsequently made its debut. The coordinated launch of two stores in prime commercial districts not only expands the brand's offline consumer touchpoints, but also marks the further extension of Shoucheng Holdings' robotics industry strategy from the investment and industrial ends to the mass consumer market. Built around the brand philosophy of“reimagining tradition through innovation,” Taozhu New Creation Bureau targets robotics technology experiences and future lifestyle consumption scenarios. It has created a multifunctional smart living space that integrates robotics displays, immersive experiences, interactive engagement, product sales, after-sales maintenance services, and industrial ecosystem exchange. At the Beijing apm store, demonstrations such as robotic dog walking displays, companion robot Q&A sessions, and smart wearable trials transform cutting-edge technology from static showcases into real consumer experiences, encouraging consumers to move from“watching technology” to“trying technology” and ultimately“buying technology.” Following the Beijing apm store's role in opening up consumer touchpoints through immersive interaction, the launch of the Beijing Chaoyang Hopson One store further introduces this experience model into high-frequency commercial scenarios, amplifying its value in commercial conversion and scenario validation. Located in the core CBD area, Hopson One benefits from high foot traffic, a young consumer demographic, and strong family consumption frequency. This collaboration is not merely a single-store opening, but a cross-sector upgrade between a commercial district operator and a robotics industry platform. Through robot performances, technology and innovation interaction experiences, holiday-limited promotions, science education courses, and themed events, the two parties aim to create a new traffic engine for“commercial district + technology.” For the commercial district, Taozhu New Creation Bureau can help generate buzz, aggregate foot traffic, and extend customer dwell time. For robotics companies, it provides channels for real user feedback, market validation, sales conversion, and after-sales reach, supporting the transition of cutting-edge robotics products from exhibitions and laboratories into high-frequency consumer scenarios. From the perspective of Shoucheng Holdings' overall robotics footprint, the significance of Taozhu New Creation Bureau lies in completing the commercialization loop. In recent years, Shoucheng Holdings has continued to deepen its presence across embodied intelligence, humanoid robots, medical robots, service robots, and other fields. Its investment portfolio now includes a number of companies such as Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Narwal Robotics, Xinghaitu, Songyan Dynamics, Weici Technology, and R-robot. The robotics industry is currently at a critical stage of moving from technological breakthroughs toward scaled applications. Companies generally require support from real-world scenarios, sales channels, user data, and after-sales systems. Taozhu New Creation Bureau is therefore assuming the dual role of both an“industrial outlet” and a“consumer gateway.” More notably, leveraging its accumulated capabilities in infrastructure asset operations, industrial space management, fund investment, and the REITs ecosystem, Shoucheng Holdings is building an“investment + application + consumption” industrial model. At the front end, the company secures high-quality robotics enterprises through fund investments; at the midstream level, it promotes technology deployment through industrial spaces and application scenarios; and at the back end, it reaches users and forms a closed loop of transactions and services through consumer channels such as Taozhu New Creation Bureau. For the capital market, the expansion of Taozhu New Creation Bureau offers a new window through which to assess the execution quality of Shoucheng Holdings' robotics strategy. The long-term value of the robotics industry depends not only on technological advancement, but also on whether products can enter real-life scenarios, generate stable orders, and support sustained repeat purchases. As diversified scenarios such as Shougang Park, Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing apm, and Hopson One are gradually rolled out, Shoucheng Holdings is advancing its robotics ecosystem from“investing early and investing accurately” toward“selling effectively, being practically usable, and delivering ongoing services.” Market participants noted that Taozhu New Creation Bureau is expected to become one of the closest links to cash flow, users, and scenarios within Shoucheng Holdings' robotics industry layout.

