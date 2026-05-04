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Two US Soldiers Go Missing in Morocco During African Lion 2026 Drill
(MENAFN) Two US military personnel have gone missing near the Cap Draa Training Area outside the city of Tan Tan in Morocco, the US Africa Command announced Sunday, triggering a large-scale multinational search and rescue operation.
The US Africa Command confirmed in an official statement that American, Moroccan, and other multinational forces have deployed a coordinated response mobilizing ground, air, and maritime assets to locate the missing service members. The incident remains under active investigation, the command said.
Media reported that the two soldiers disappeared in an accident that was not directly connected to ongoing exercise activities.
The disappearance occurred during African Lion 2026, one of the continent's largest and most complex military exercises, running from April 13 to May 8. The drills bring together forces from more than 30 nations under joint US-Moroccan leadership, with Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal also serving as host nations for portions of the exercise.
African Lion 2026 represents a significant leap in modern warfare integration, incorporating artificial intelligence and next-generation combat technologies into its operational framework. The exercise is designed to sharpen participating forces' readiness, bolster counterterrorism capabilities, and build coordinated capacity to confront cross-border security threats across the African continent.
Authorities have provided no further details on the circumstances of the disappearance, as search operations remain ongoing.
The US Africa Command confirmed in an official statement that American, Moroccan, and other multinational forces have deployed a coordinated response mobilizing ground, air, and maritime assets to locate the missing service members. The incident remains under active investigation, the command said.
Media reported that the two soldiers disappeared in an accident that was not directly connected to ongoing exercise activities.
The disappearance occurred during African Lion 2026, one of the continent's largest and most complex military exercises, running from April 13 to May 8. The drills bring together forces from more than 30 nations under joint US-Moroccan leadership, with Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal also serving as host nations for portions of the exercise.
African Lion 2026 represents a significant leap in modern warfare integration, incorporating artificial intelligence and next-generation combat technologies into its operational framework. The exercise is designed to sharpen participating forces' readiness, bolster counterterrorism capabilities, and build coordinated capacity to confront cross-border security threats across the African continent.
Authorities have provided no further details on the circumstances of the disappearance, as search operations remain ongoing.
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