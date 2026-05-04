Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Lead Comes Down In Davanagere South Congress Ahead By 10,321 Votes In Bagalkot

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) The counting of votes for two Assembly segments in Karnataka -- Davanagere South and Bagalkot -- where bye-elections were held, were progressing well on Monday. The BJP's lead has come down to 3,925 votes from 8,539 votes in Davanagere South and the ruling Congress party leads by 10,321 votes in the initial rounds.

The results are crucial for both the ruling Congress party and the Opposition BJP.

In the much-awaited Davanagere South constituency, BJP's Srinivasa T. Dasakariyappa's lead has come down over Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun. Srinivasa has polled 25,878 votes, while Samarth Mallikarjun has secured 21,953 votes after the seventh round of counting. There are a total of 21 rounds of counting.

In the Bagalkot Assembly segment, at the end of the 13th round of counting, Congress candidate Umesh Meti has taken a lead of more than 10,000 votes over BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath. Umesh Meti has secured 53,849 votes, while Veeranna Charantimath has polled 43,528 votes. There are a total of 23 rounds of counting.

In Bagalkot, the bye-election was held following the untimely demise of H.Y. Meti. His son, Umesh Meti, is in a direct contest against the BJP's Veeranna Charantimath. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned extensively for the Congress candidate.

The counting of votes began at 8 A.M. and will be conducted in 23 rounds across 14 tables. Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Sangappa said that all preparations had been made for the counting process. A total of 63 counting personnel have been deployed, and all necessary arrangements are in place.

Candidates and election agents arrived at the counting centre by 7 A.M., and the strongroom was opened in their presence.

The Davanagere South bypoll was necessitated by the death of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The party fielded his grandson, Samarth Mallikarjun, as its candidate, while the BJP nominated Srinivasa T. Dasakariyappa, a party leader from the oppressed classes.

Following allegations of anti-party activities, Congress removed two MLCs from party positions after announcing its candidate. The prestige of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is at stake, while the BJP is hoping to secure its first victory in this Assembly segment.

Election Officer Santosh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner G.M. Gangadharaswamy reviewed the preparations in Davanagere. The strongroom was opened in the presence of the candidates' agents.