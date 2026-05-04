CENTCOM Announces Support For Project Freedom To Help Navigation Through Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it will begin supporting "Project Freedom" starting Monday to help merchant vessels get through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, CENTCOM explained that its forces, under the direction of US President Donald Trump, will support commercial vessels seeking free passage. It noted that the Departments of State and War launched the Maritime Freedom Construct initiative to enhance coordination in the strait.

For his part, Commander of CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper said that supporting this defensive mission is essential for regional security and the global economy, pointing out that the military support will include guided-missile destroyers.

He added that the operation will involve more than 100 aircraft and approximately 15,000 military personnel, emphasizing that support for Project Freedom comes at a time when the United States is also continuing to enforce a naval blockade.

The US President had previously announced the launch of an operation to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. He said, in a post on his Truth Social account, that countries that have no connection to the conflict in the Middle East have asked the United States for help in freeing their ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.