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Merz Confirms US Won’t Deploy Tomahawk Missiles in Germany
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirms on Sunday that the United States does not plan to station Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany for the time being, according to reports.
Merz explains that the decision is based on limited US availability rather than political disagreements.
“The Americans don't have enough for themselves right now. Objectively speaking, there is virtually no possibility of the US supplying weapons systems of this kind,” Merz told a public broadcaster.
The deployment of the missiles, originally pledged under former US President Joe Biden in 2024, is intended to strengthen Germany’s deterrence capabilities while Europe develops similar long-range systems.
Merz also emphasizes that there are no changes to US commitments under NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements.
“There are absolutely no compromises. There is no restriction on the US commitment to nuclear deterrence in the NATO area. There is no doubt about that whatsoever.”
He further comments on the planned withdrawal of more than 5,000 US troops from Germany, saying the move is not new and has been under discussion for some time, as stated by reports.
Merz also denies any connection between recent US military announcements and his own criticism of the US-Israel conflict involving Iran, saying there is no link between the issues.
Merz explains that the decision is based on limited US availability rather than political disagreements.
“The Americans don't have enough for themselves right now. Objectively speaking, there is virtually no possibility of the US supplying weapons systems of this kind,” Merz told a public broadcaster.
The deployment of the missiles, originally pledged under former US President Joe Biden in 2024, is intended to strengthen Germany’s deterrence capabilities while Europe develops similar long-range systems.
Merz also emphasizes that there are no changes to US commitments under NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements.
“There are absolutely no compromises. There is no restriction on the US commitment to nuclear deterrence in the NATO area. There is no doubt about that whatsoever.”
He further comments on the planned withdrawal of more than 5,000 US troops from Germany, saying the move is not new and has been under discussion for some time, as stated by reports.
Merz also denies any connection between recent US military announcements and his own criticism of the US-Israel conflict involving Iran, saying there is no link between the issues.
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