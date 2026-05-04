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Egypt, Syria Hold Talks to Reinforce Relations, Address Regional Issues
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic engagement, Syria’s foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, met with Egypt’s top diplomat, Badr Abdelatty, during his first official trip to Cairo on Sunday. The meeting marked an important step in reviving dialogue between the two nations.
According to reports, the discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations, exploring opportunities for broader cooperation, and reviewing ongoing regional and global developments. Both sides also examined ways to align their positions on pressing issues affecting the region.
As stated by official sources, Abdelatty highlighted the longstanding ties that unite Egypt and Syria, pointing to their shared history, culture, and strong connections between their peoples.
“This shared heritage embodies the convergence of the will of the two brotherly peoples throughout history," he said.
He further reaffirmed Egypt’s backing of the Syrian people’s legitimate goals while underscoring the importance of maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
“Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, Egypt’s position has been based on clear principles stemming from a sincere desire to support efforts aimed at restoring security and stability, and preserving Syria's unity and the cohesion of its national fabric," he said.
The Egyptian minister also emphasized the need to safeguard Syria’s national institutions and reject any external involvement in its internal matters, stressing that such steps are essential to achieving lasting stability.
“for fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people to establish the foundations of comprehensive internal stability.”
In addition, Abdelatty voiced Egypt’s firm stance against Israeli actions in Syria, condemning what he described as violations of Syrian sovereignty.
“categorical rejection of Israel's blatant violations of Syrian sovereignty."
He added that Egypt opposes any attempts by Israeli forces to take advantage of the current circumstances in Syria to expand territorial control or destabilize the country further.
“rejects attempts by Israeli forces to exploit the current situation in Syria to occupy more territory and undermine its security and stability,” he said.
According to general accounts, Israel has maintained control over the Golan Heights since 1967 and extended its presence into a buffer zone following political changes in Syria in 2024.
According to reports, the discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations, exploring opportunities for broader cooperation, and reviewing ongoing regional and global developments. Both sides also examined ways to align their positions on pressing issues affecting the region.
As stated by official sources, Abdelatty highlighted the longstanding ties that unite Egypt and Syria, pointing to their shared history, culture, and strong connections between their peoples.
“This shared heritage embodies the convergence of the will of the two brotherly peoples throughout history," he said.
He further reaffirmed Egypt’s backing of the Syrian people’s legitimate goals while underscoring the importance of maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
“Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, Egypt’s position has been based on clear principles stemming from a sincere desire to support efforts aimed at restoring security and stability, and preserving Syria's unity and the cohesion of its national fabric," he said.
The Egyptian minister also emphasized the need to safeguard Syria’s national institutions and reject any external involvement in its internal matters, stressing that such steps are essential to achieving lasting stability.
“for fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people to establish the foundations of comprehensive internal stability.”
In addition, Abdelatty voiced Egypt’s firm stance against Israeli actions in Syria, condemning what he described as violations of Syrian sovereignty.
“categorical rejection of Israel's blatant violations of Syrian sovereignty."
He added that Egypt opposes any attempts by Israeli forces to take advantage of the current circumstances in Syria to expand territorial control or destabilize the country further.
“rejects attempts by Israeli forces to exploit the current situation in Syria to occupy more territory and undermine its security and stability,” he said.
According to general accounts, Israel has maintained control over the Golan Heights since 1967 and extended its presence into a buffer zone following political changes in Syria in 2024.
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