Russians Coordinate Disinformation Campaign Against Defense Minister Fedorov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SPRAVDI Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported this on Facebook.

It is noted that several Russian and Russia-controlled media outlets are simultaneously spreading a smear campaign about the alleged purchase of a yacht in France by the defense minister's wife, Anastasia Fedorova.

According to the center, this campaign bears all the hallmarks of a coordinated information attack.

The source was the Telegram channel ORD. Criminal Forum, which published the message on April 29 at 2:18 p.m. This channel is linked to the ORD network of websites, access to which was blocked at the SSU's request back in 2025.

Subsequently, pseudo-Ukrainian Telegram channels controlled by Russian intelligence agencies, pro-Russian bloggers, Russian media, and the Pravda network-which is used for information operations abroad-joined the campaign.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed to the center that the information about the“yacht” is false.

A check of the registration number on the French portal PROMETE also showed that it is fictitious and does not appear in the registry.

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The SPRAVDI Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security urges citizens not to share unverified information and content from questionable sources.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the SPRAVDI Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, the Kremlin attempts to buy up Arab Telegram channels for information attacks against Ukraine.

The photos are provided by the press service.