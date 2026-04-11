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Netanyahu Seeks Two-Week Delay of Corruption Trial Over Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Benjamin Netanyahu has asked for a postponement of his corruption trial for at least two weeks, citing what he described as “secret security and political reasons,” according to reports from Israeli state media.
The request did not include any public explanation, and it remains uncertain whether the Jerusalem District Court will approve the delay in full or only in part.
The court had previously ruled that proceedings would resume on Sunday after a temporary suspension linked to the Israel–Iran conflict that began on Feb. 28.
The legal case comes amid broader regional tensions, including a recently announced two-week ceasefire between United States and Iran, brokered through mediation efforts by Pakistan, as part of attempts to de-escalate a conflict that has resulted in significant casualties.
The ceasefire followed what was described as a “workable” 10-point proposal presented by Iran, with further negotiations expected to determine whether a longer-term agreement can be reached, according to reports.
Netanyahu is currently facing multiple charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust across three separate cases filed in November 2019.
One of the cases, known as Case 1000, involves allegations that Netanyahu and his family received luxury gifts from businessmen in exchange for political favors and assistance in various matters, according to legal filings.
The request did not include any public explanation, and it remains uncertain whether the Jerusalem District Court will approve the delay in full or only in part.
The court had previously ruled that proceedings would resume on Sunday after a temporary suspension linked to the Israel–Iran conflict that began on Feb. 28.
The legal case comes amid broader regional tensions, including a recently announced two-week ceasefire between United States and Iran, brokered through mediation efforts by Pakistan, as part of attempts to de-escalate a conflict that has resulted in significant casualties.
The ceasefire followed what was described as a “workable” 10-point proposal presented by Iran, with further negotiations expected to determine whether a longer-term agreement can be reached, according to reports.
Netanyahu is currently facing multiple charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust across three separate cases filed in November 2019.
One of the cases, known as Case 1000, involves allegations that Netanyahu and his family received luxury gifts from businessmen in exchange for political favors and assistance in various matters, according to legal filings.
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