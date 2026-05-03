Censorship In Russia's Cultural Sphere Intensifies Media
The publication says that last week Russian police conducted searches at the country's largest publishing house, seized thousands of books, and detained the company's CEO. He is suspected of disseminating so-called“homosexual propaganda.”
As noted, the new restrictions affect even classic literature.
In particular, following the adoption of an anti-drug law, publishers are now required to add warnings about references to narcotics in books, including works by Russian writers Alexander Pushkin and Mikhail Bulgakov.
The outlet also reports that access to internet in Russia has been restricted, journalists are being imprisoned, and street musicians are detained for performing songs that may be interpreted as anti-war. As a result, many artists and cultural figures have fled the country.Read also: Kremlin eyes citizens' wallets as budget deficit deepens – intelligence
According to The Washington Post, the intensification of repression is taking place against the backdrop of a difficult economic situation and Russia's prolonged war against Ukraine, where fighting has not led to significant changes on the front lines.
The article also notes that Russian authorities justify their actions as a fight against“Western decadence,” while critics argue that such steps are causing greater harm to Russia's cultural heritage and its economy.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 22, 2025, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service stated that book censorship in the Russian Federation is increasing due to ever stricter government requirements regarding“prohibited content.”
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