Jobs Figures Roll In Friday In Canada

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) ( Q1 ) EPS of 22 cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) (Q1) EPS of $3.66, compared to $3.55 in the prior-year quarter.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) (Q1) EPS of 64 cents compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 85 cents, compared to $1.47 in the prior-year quarter.

Ero Copper Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 85 cents, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TMX Group Limited (T.X) (Q1) EPS of 57 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wajax Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. trade balance (March)

Job Openings (March)

New Home Sales (Feb. – delayed report)

New Home Sales (March)

ISM services (April)

Featured Earnings

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) ( Q1 ) EPS of $1.06, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.

HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) ( Q1 ) EPS of $2.18, compared to $1.95 in the prior-year quarter.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) (Q1) EPS of 72 cents, compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (Mar.) In February, Canada's merchandise trade activity increased sharply, with imports rising 8.4% and exports increasing 6.4%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $4.2 billion in January to $5.7 billion in February.

Featured Earnings

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) (Q1) EPS for loss of 95 cents, compared to loss of $3.36 in the prior-year quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of eight cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Colliers International Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 95 cents, compared to $2.34 in the prior-year quarter.

Iamgold Corp (T) (Q1) EPS of 53 cents, compared to gain of 70 cents in the prior-year quarter.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 0.7 cents, compared to 55cents in the prior-year quarter.

Shopify Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (April)

Featured Earnings

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) ( Q4 ) EPS of 37 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Walt Disney Corp. (NYSE:DIS) (Q2) EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.45 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc (T. AFN) ( Q4 ) EPS for loss of 52 cents, compared to gain of nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

AirBoss of America Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of nine cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dexterra Group Inc. (T) ( Q4 ) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canfor Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 15 cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Fortis Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 91 cents, compared to 90 cents the prior-year quarter.

Sun Life Financial (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.96 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (April 25)

U.S. productivity (Q1)

Construction Spending (Feb. – delayed report)

Construction Spending (March)

Consumer Credit (March)

Featured Earnings

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) (Q1) EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.64 in the prior-year quarter.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)(Q1) EPS of $2.75, compared to $2.67 in the prior-year quarter.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) (Q1) EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.81 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Altus Group Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of 41 cents. compared to 67 cents in the prior-year quarter.

BCE Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.05, compared to 82 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.



Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. employment report (April)

Wholesale inventories (March)

Consumer sentiment (prelim) (May)

Featured Earnings

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) (Q2) EPS for $3.15, compared to $2.98 in the prior-year quarter.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) ( Q1) for loss EPS of 87 cents, compared to loss of 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) ( Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (April) Employment was little changed in March (+14,000; +0.1%) and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7%.

Featured Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (T) (Q1) EPS of 12 cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp (T) (Q4) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Orla Mining Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lassonde Industries (T.A) (Q1) EPS of $4.42, compared to $7.52 in the prior-year quarter.