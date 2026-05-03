Jobs Figures Roll In Friday In Canada
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) ( Q1 ) EPS of 22 cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) (Q1) EPS of $3.66, compared to $3.55 in the prior-year quarter.
The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) (Q1) EPS of 64 cents compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Cargojet Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 85 cents, compared to $1.47 in the prior-year quarter.
Ero Copper Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 85 cents, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) (Q1) EPS of 57 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wajax Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. trade balance (March)
Job Openings (March)
New Home Sales (Feb. – delayed report)
New Home Sales (March)
ISM services (April)
Featured Earnings
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) ( Q1 ) EPS of $1.06, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.
HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) ( Q1 ) EPS of $2.18, compared to $1.95 in the prior-year quarter.
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) (Q1) EPS of 72 cents, compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Canadian international merchandise trade (Mar.) In February, Canada's merchandise trade activity increased sharply, with imports rising 8.4% and exports increasing 6.4%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $4.2 billion in January to $5.7 billion in February.
Featured Earnings
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) (Q1) EPS for loss of 95 cents, compared to loss of $3.36 in the prior-year quarter.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of eight cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Colliers International Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 95 cents, compared to $2.34 in the prior-year quarter.
Iamgold Corp (T) (Q1) EPS of 53 cents, compared to gain of 70 cents in the prior-year quarter.
K-Bro Linen Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 0.7 cents, compared to 55cents in the prior-year quarter.
Shopify Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.
WednesdayU.S. Economic Lookahead
ADP employment (April)
Featured Earnings
Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) ( Q4 ) EPS of 37 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Walt Disney Corp. (NYSE:DIS) (Q2) EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.45 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Ag Growth International Inc (T. AFN) ( Q4 ) EPS for loss of 52 cents, compared to gain of nine cents in the prior-year quarter.
AirBoss of America Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of nine cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) ( Q4 ) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canfor Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 15 cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Fortis Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 91 cents, compared to 90 cents the prior-year quarter.
Sun Life Financial (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.96 in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (April 25)
U.S. productivity (Q1)
Construction Spending (Feb. – delayed report)
Construction Spending (March)
Consumer Credit (March)
Featured Earnings
Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) (Q1) EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.64 in the prior-year quarter.
McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)(Q1) EPS of $2.75, compared to $2.67 in the prior-year quarter.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) (Q1) EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.81 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Altus Group Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of 41 cents. compared to 67 cents in the prior-year quarter.
BCE Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.05, compared to 82 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Enterprise Group, Inc. (E) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. employment report (April)
Wholesale inventories (March)
Consumer sentiment (prelim) (May)
Featured Earnings
Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) (Q2) EPS for $3.15, compared to $2.98 in the prior-year quarter.
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) ( Q1) for loss EPS of 87 cents, compared to loss of 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) ( Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Labour Force Survey (April) Employment was little changed in March (+14,000; +0.1%) and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7%.
Featured Earnings
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (T) (Q1) EPS of 12 cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.
CES Energy Solutions Corp (T) (Q4) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Orla Mining Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Lassonde Industries (T.A) (Q1) EPS of $4.42, compared to $7.52 in the prior-year quarter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment