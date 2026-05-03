Yesterday GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match Result: What Happened In Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings Clash?

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 3), Gujarat Titans (GT) pulled off a thrilling 4-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) with just one ball to spare. Chasing 164, GT finished at 167/6 in 19.5 overs, boosting their playoff hopes with a third straight win. The match showcased brilliant bowling from the hosts and gritty batting under pressure, keeping fans on the edge of their seats till the final delivery.

Punjab Kings collapse early before Suryansh Shedge's heroics

GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first, a decision that paid rich dividends. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada struck early, reducing PBKS to 47/5 inside the first 10 overs. Priyansh Arya 2(1), Cooper Connolly 2(2), Prabhsimran Singh 15(14), Nehal Wadhera 0(6), and Shreyas Iyer 19(21) fell cheaply as the ball did the talking on a slightly tricky surface.

Suryansh Shedge then lit up the innings with a maiden IPL fifty, smashing 57 off just 29 balls, including five sixes. He found support from Marcus Stoinis (40 off 31). Yet, Jason Holder turned the game with his 4/24 in four overs, dismissing key batters including Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett. PBKS could only post 163/9, a total that looked defendable but proved vulnerable.

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The chase began shakily when Shubman Gill fell for 5 early. Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings with a patient 57 off 41 balls, building partnerships alongside Jos Buttler 26(22). Nishant Sindh chipped in with a quick 15, but GT lost wickets at regular intervals, reaching 94/3 inside 12 overs.

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With the asking rate climbing, Washington Sundar took charge, remaining unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls, including five boundaries and a crucial six. Rahul Tewatia and Arshad Khan provided late support as GT crossed the line in a nail-biter. Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked two wickets each for PBKS, but couldn't stop the hosts. Jason Holder was named Player of the Match for his match-defining spell.

Impact on the IPL 2026 Points Table

Punjab Kings stay at the top of the IPL2026 points table despite the loss. They have 13 points from 6 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no-result clash and an NRR of +0.855. Gujarat Titans are in the fifth position with 12 points from 6 wins and 4 losses and an NRR of -0.147.