AJUP Founder Humayun Kabir Claims Kingmaker Role In West Bengal Polls

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) AJUP to Play Kingmaker's Role

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and Rejinagar Assembly constituency candidate Humayun Kabir on Sunday said that no party is expected to secure an absolute majority in the West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that his party will play a key role in the post-poll scenario. He expressed confidence that AUJP would emerge as an important factor despite its position in the contest.

"Our party will play the role of a kingmaker. Trinamool Congress or the BJP may come first or second, but my party will come third and remain in the kingmaker's role. I am confident that most of the candidates of my party will win," Kabir said.

"I believe that no party will secure an absolute majority tomorrow," he said. He further said that all winning candidates of his party would be brought together. "Whichever candidates of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party secure victories, all of them will be summoned to Berhampore town. They will be gathered in a hotel, and I myself will be present with them," he said. Humayun Kabir was expelled from the Trinamool Congress in December 2025 following "anti-party activities" and "controversial" remarks about constructing a "Babri Masjid" in Murshidabad.

EC Assures Secure and Transparent Counting

As West Bengal braces for the high-stakes conclusion of its electoral process, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Sunday issued a stern warning against disruption, promising a transparent and peaceful counting day backed by a massive security apparatus. In a series of briefings ahead of the count, Agarwal emphasised that the Election Commission has left nothing to chance, deploying a rigorous three-tier security system to guard counting centres across the state.

To ensure the integrity of the process, a multi-layered force has been mobilised. 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are dedicated exclusively to counting centres. Security is divided between the State Police, State Armed Police, and CAPF. CCTV cameras have been installed outside counting halls to monitor all movement.

Counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)