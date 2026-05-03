Public Outreach In Udhampur Provides Relief To Citizens: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Union Minister Jitendra Singh held a public interaction in the Barmeen block of Ghordi, in Udhampur district and met with a large number of residents who shared their concerns and submitted demands regarding various local issues.

During the event on Sunday, Minister Jitendra Singh stated that public outreach events provide significant relief to citizens by allowing them to interact directly with administrative officials. "These gatherings enable the immediate resolution of many issues on the spot, while more complex problems are noted for follow-up with relevant departments to ensure a swift conclusion," Singh said. Singh emphasised that having officials present among the public fosters transparency and ensures that the government remains responsive to the needs of the people.

Key Infrastructure Projects Highlighted

Singh further highlighted that several key projects have been approved over the past year, overcoming previous administrative hurdles. A major development is the Chattergala tunnel, which will connect Kathua to Udhampur and Doda. "This project will serve as a vital alternative highway, providing all-weather connectivity that is essential for both civilian movement and strategic requirements," he said.

Infrastructure to Boost Regional Security

The progress of road infrastructure in the Udhampur district is expected to bring transformative changes, particularly regarding regional security. Addressing security concerns, Singh noted that heavy snowfall in recent months has often allowed terrorists to use areas as hideouts. To counter this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended accelerating ongoing construction and infrastructure work. He added that by completing these roads and tunnels quickly, the government aims to eliminate seasonal security gaps and ensure better monitoring and safety across the region.

Railway Expansion in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, on April 26, Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the expansion of Indian Railways in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it is due to the PM's leadership that it has become possible to lay a network of track across the Union Territory in today's times.

Singh noted that railway expansion in the region had reached a standstill before 2014. "Before this government came to power in 2014, the work to bring Kashmir onto the railway tracks had almost come to a halt. The train, which reached Jammu in 1972 took 50 to 60 years to reach Katra," Singh stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)